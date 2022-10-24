Northeastern states begin rationing heating oil

Matthews Garage and Oil Co. delivery driver Donnie Warner fills the heating oil tank at a home in Malone in November 2019. Johnson Newspapers

The U.S. Northeast is so short on heating oil that the fuel used to power home furnaces is being rationed even before the start of winter.

Some wholesalers in Connecticut are putting retailers on allocation, meaning they can only get a limited amount of fuel based on availability, according to Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, which represents around 600 family-owned retailers in the state. These retailers must in turn ration their customers.

Tribune Wire

