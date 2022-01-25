OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg company was awarded $300,000 from the Northern New York Power Proceeds program during Tuesday’s meeting of the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees.
The funding to Woodcrest RNG will directly result in more than $13.4 million in capital investment, according to NYPA officials.
They said Woodcrest RNG, which was established in April 2020, will use the funds to construct a waste-to-energy management solution by collecting manure from three local dairy farms and transporting the manure through a pipeline to an adjacent Lisbon farm. There, it will be processed into biogas using anaerobic digesters.
The project will generate renewable natural gas from dairy manure biogas, which can then be used as a substitute for natural gas generated from fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions. The biogas will be upgraded and cleaned using a biogas processing facility to produce pipeline-quality renewable natural gas that will be sold into the natural gas market to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Members of the Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board had recommended during a meeting last year that trustees approve the $300,000 award to Woodcrest RNG.
“The Applicant indicates that it would spend approximately $13.4M on this project. Because this project is energy related, NYPA would be able to access the component of the Fund reserved for energy-related projects, programs and services,” they wrote in their recommendation to NYPA trustees.
Eugene L. Nicandri, NYPA vice chair and Massena resident, said the project is a significant development for the state.
“The St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project is a cornerstone for economic development in New York state, especially in Northern New York where regional businesses can directly benefit from the locally-produced power,” he said in a prepared statement. “NYPA is proud to play a role in strengthening the economic resiliency of the North Country community. The waste-to-energy management project supported by these Power Proceeds funds is a significant development for New York State and a clean energy example for other businesses to emulate.”
The Northern New York Power Proceeds program is made possible through net earnings resulting from the sale of unused hydropower generated through NYPA’s St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project. The Northern New York Power Proceeds Act, passed in December 2014, allows for NYPA to deposit the net earnings from the market sale of unutilized electricity into a fund, which can then be used to support economic development projects in St. Lawrence County.
In addition to the award to Woodcrest RNG, NYPA trustees awarded two Erie County businesses low-cost hydropower allocations from NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
LW1 Operator, a cannabis production company, was awarded 2,930 kilowatts of low-cost hydroelectric power. The company plans to invest at least $24.2 million to develop a 75,000-square-foot cannabis production facility in Buffalo that is expected to create 75 jobs. The project will include activities related to cannabis manufacturing, cultivation, packaging and distribution.
Trustees also approved a 400-kilowatt low-cost hydropower allocation to Niagara Refining, a manufacturer of tungsten raw materials which are commonly used in alloys to create high-density items such as turbine blades, heat sinks, and X-ray tubes. Niagara Refining is planning a multifaceted expansion at its Depew facility that includes the installation of several critical systems. The expansion project will involve a capital investment of at least $8.3 million.
