WHITE PLAINS — After 10 years as the New York Power Authority’s president and chief executive officer, Gil C. Quiniones has resigned to take another position.
The move was announced by the New York Power Authority in a news release on Thursday.
Mr. Quiniones has accepted a position as chief executive officer at Commonwealth Edison Company,the largest electric utility in Illinois, and the sole electric provider in Chicago and much of Northern Illinois. He will remain at NYPA until Nov. 5.
“After considerable thought, I have decided that taking on this new challenge is the right move for me and my family,” Mr. Quiniones said in a prepared statement. “While I look forward to this opportunity with excitement and anticipation, these feelings are mixed with the sadness of knowing I will miss amazing colleagues and the great sense of pride I have in all that we have accomplished together.”
NYPA Executive Vice President and General Counsel Justin E. Driscoll will take over as interim president and chief officer, working with Mr. Quiniones until the current president and CEO’s departure.
Mr. Quiniones took over for Richard Kessel as president and chief executive officer, who resigned as president and CEO in 2011. His 10-year tenure makes him the longest-serving president and CEO in NYPA’s history. Overall, he has served with NYPA for 14 years, previously as executive vide president, energy marketing and corporate affairs and as chief operating officer
“We are very grateful to Gil for his visionary leadership and unwavering stewardship of NYPA, and more recently, Canals. He leaves NYPA a much stronger, more resilient organization. We will certainly miss his leadership and friendship. NYPA and Canals are, in fact, in an exciting position. The trustees and I have the utmost faith and confidence in Justin and his leadership. He has been an influential member of NYPA’s executive team and an important adviser to all of us. His wisdom and experience have been essential in developing NYPA’s VISION2030 strategy. With Justin as the interim president and CEO, NYPA will continue to lead our state toward a carbon-free, economically vibrant future,” NYPA Board of Trustees Chair John R. Koelmel said in a prepared statement.
“Under Gil’s leadership, NYPA has advanced the State’s transition to a clean energy economy and helped deliver a stronger and more sustainable future for New Yorkers. It is with sadness that I accept his resignation, but I understand his desire to pursue an opportunity in the private sector and thank him for his decade of service to New Yorkers. He leaves the Power Authority and the State in a strong position to create a clean energy infrastructure that is reliable, resilient, and cost-effective for decades to come, and New Yorkers, including myself, are grateful for his contributions to our state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement.
