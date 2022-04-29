MASSENA — New York Power Authority and state officials were on hand Friday morning to cut the ribbon on a new State Parks administration building located next to the Nicandri Nature Center.
NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll, Massena resident and NYPA Vice Chair Eugene L. Nicandri and State Parks Commissioner Erik L. Kulleseid also planted a tree in celebration of Arbor Day.
The new administration building in Robert Moses State Park will be used by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and State Park Police. It will serve as an operations center for Robert Moses State Park and will assist employees in maintaining and enhancing the area.
The 6,700-square-foot facility includes offices, locker rooms and showers for use by parks staff among other amenities. The facility shares similar mid-century modern design principles as the Nicandri Nature Center. In 2017, NYPA celebrated the opening of the neighboring nature center, a public visitors center with miles of public outdoor space and surrounding trails that replaces a similar facility destroyed in a 2010 fire.
In addition to the new administration building, NYPA financed and oversaw the construction of a 5,900-square-foot maintenance facility that includes three garage bays, a carpenter shop, multiple storage rooms and one vehicle lift. The maintenance garage has been in operation since January 2021.
Con Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur, was awarded the construction contract in 2019.
Mr. Driscoll said NYPA was recognized as “the big power project just down the road from here that generates clean low-cost hydropower.” However, he added, “As this new building demonstrates, NYPA is much more than a power producer or a transmission builder. We’re stewards of the environment and are responsible for numerous recreational projects here in the north country.”
As part of the Power Authority’s Environmental Justice Program, the Massena Housing Authority received new refrigerators for its tenants, upgrades were made at the Massena Intake and improvements were made at Island View Park in Waddington.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the opening of the Eugene L. Nicandri Nature Center right next door that NYPA built and opened in 2017,” Mr. Driscoll said.
“NYPA is responsible for enhancing many recreational opportunities in the north country, including the expansive Robert Moses State Park, but we don’t do it alone,” he said. “Robert Moses State Park was created when the hydroelectric dam was built more than 60 years ago. Since that time, NYPA has worked with our sister agency, the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation and Historic Preservation to develop and maintain the parks, beaches, campsites and hiking trails, and to preserve the natural beauty of the area.”
Those facilities attract more than 114,000 visitors annually, he said, “and we’re looking forward to another strong season this year.”
Mr. Nicandri, retired St. Lawrence County judge, recalled the history of the New York Power Authority in the north country when a transmission line was built in 1942 as part of the war effort to serve the aluminum plant built by the government in Massena.
“That line is now being rebuilt and expanded upon and will continue to be a key artery in our statewide transmission network. Our Smart Path and Smart Path Connect transmission line build are priorities for us as we lead transmission development and operation in New York state,” he said. “Now, as a longtime Massena resident and NYPA trustee, I’ve been able to see firsthand the many different ways NYPA will serve the north country through low-cost power programs, economic development efforts and the development of recreational improvements.”
Mr. Nicandri also touted the availability of recreational facilities thanks to the Power Authority.
“Robert Moses State Park offers some amazing facilities and attractions that were constructed and supported by NYPA. Beyond the natural beauty of the area, the park boasts overnight campsites, hiking trails, beaches, boat launches for the benefit of both residents and visitors. The building we are unveiling today is designed to showcase and support the many recreation operations in the park. It’s been thrilling for me to see this transformation that has taken place over the past several years. We have a wonderful nature center. I’m sure you’ve heard of it,” he joked.
He said the new building replaces old construction trailers that were part of the landscape since the construction of the power project.
“We now have a campus here that would make New York’s master builder Robert Moses proud,” Mr. Nicandri said.
Mr. Kulleseid said the new facility “is going to provide a welcoming place for our visitors” to Robert Moses State Park. He said it is one of many partnerships with the Power Authority throughout the state.
“I think our staff is not unhappy about getting out of the trailers and into this facility,” he said. “I’m grateful for the partnership with the New York Power Authority on the continued revitalization of Robert Moses State Park in the Thousand Islands. The park is a vibrant, year-round destination, and our visitors will benefit tremendously from the enhanced operational and law enforcement capability the new facility will provide. It is a spectacular destination in the north country.”
