MASSENA — A New York Power Authority project to upgrade transmission lines is now two-thirds complete.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Wednesday that construction of NYPA’s Smart Path Moses-Adirondack transmission project, which began in early 2020, has reached the two-thirds completion mark. The project reached the halfway stage in November and is on track to be completed in 2023.
“By reinforcing the backbone of our energy system, New York is helping ensure a clean energy future for our children and grandchildren,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “Smart Path is a leading project in a comprehensive buildout of our transmission system across the state that will deliver clean energy to New Yorkers across the state, advance our climate goals and supercharge our economy by creating green jobs.”
Smart Path is an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines from the total 86-mile transmission artery spanning from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County. It’s designed to strengthen transmission lines against weather events and enable the reliable transmission of clean energy from Northern New York into the state’s electric power grid.
NYPA is replacing existing H-frame wooden structures, some of which are more than 80 years old, with single steel monopoles in the existing right of way. The transmission line was originally constructed by the federal government in 1942 and was the first asset acquired by NYPA in 1950.
As part of the project, which NYPA says has created hundreds of jobs during construction, the distance between poles is being extended. That further minimizes the use of space on the right of way and greatly reduces the number of poles on the landscape. With fewer steel poles, the rebuilt lines will be taller but stronger, less susceptible to failure and able to better withstand inclement weather, such as ice storms. The reduced size of the project also means less of an impact on agriculture and wetlands.
NYPA officials said the Smart Path project is necessary to rebuild facilities that are well past their serviceable lifetime to make them more resilient and reduce maintenance costs. The rebuilt transmission lines are needed to deliver electricity, including carbon-free hydroelectric power, from Northern New York to the rest of the state; to reenergize the bulk electric system as a component of the New York Independent System Operator’s System Restoration Plan in the event of a widespread outage; and to provide increased capacity for future expansion to meet New York’s clean energy targets.
Phase two of the Smart Path project will be completed as part of Smart Path Connect, a collaboration between NYPA and National Grid which involves rebuilding approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and Mohawk Valley. It will run east to west from Clinton to Massena and north to south from Croghan to Marcy. The project is currently under environmental review by the state Public Service Commission.
When completed, the two segments of Smart Path Connect will join the Smart Path project, creating one continuous upgraded transmission line from Clinton to Marcy.
“The Smart Path project is a prime example of the important work taking place in the North Country that will strengthen our transmission system for the benefit of all New Yorkers. I commend all the workers who have kept this project on track through the challenges of the pandemic, and I am extremely proud of NYPA’s leadership for the development of this line and its continued stewardship of one-third of the state’s transmission system,” Massena resident and NYPA Trustee Eugene L. Nicandri said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.