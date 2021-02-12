Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that restaurants can stay open until 11 p.m. starting Sunday, a reprieve of sorts for bar and restaurant owners who have been calling on him to lift the statewide 10 p.m. curfew for a while.
Restaurant owner Ramona Romas said the new concessions might be “too little too late.”
“They opened the schools, the barber shops,” Romas said. “What about the restaurants? What happens for us? Closing at 11 is too early. We need to be open until after midnight. My business is down 80%. I’m worried about closing. It’s too little too late, but we’ll take it.”
