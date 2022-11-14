Court injunction blunts N.Y. marijuana industry

Scott Thompson, of Crossroads Smoking and Wellness Center in Hogansburg stands next to a display case of smoking paraphernalia at his business in 2021. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market — which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks — could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program.

U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe on Thursday blocked New York’s Office of Cannabis Management from issuing any cannabis licenses under the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary application program in five of the 14 regions in which the agency is licensing CAURD dispensaries. The injunction applies to CAURD applicants in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Western New York, Mid-Hudson and Brooklyn.

