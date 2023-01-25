CANTON — The town planning board heard from six residents objecting to the siting of a 5-megawatt solar array on Nickerson Road during its Tuesday night public hearing.
After an hour of public comments and a lengthy review of the State Environmental Quality Review application, the board approved the site plan with several conditions.
The solar project proposed at 22 Nickerson Road will be built on 24.5 acres of a 74.4-acre lot owned by Robert Sanderson. The developer is Forefront Power, San Francisco.
The lot is zoned rural and is in Agricultural District 2.
There are several single-family homes in the area, agricultural land, a car dealership and a mobile home park.
Three homes on County Route 25 and one on Nickerson Road abut the property. There is a single-family home directly across Nickerson from the site.
Sandra L. Bartlett, who owns property adjacent to the site, said it would ruin the rural setting of her home.
“I live in the country with all the open woods because if I wanted to live next to industry, I would have lived in the village or somewhere else,” Ms. Bartlett said.
While recovering from medical treatment, Ms. Bartlett said, sitting outside and viewing the rural landscape was healing.
Other residents questioned what the project would do to property values and whether damaged solar panels would leak toxins into the soil.
Concern about a nearby seasonal creek that feeds into the Little River was expressed.
John P. Bailey said the proposed field often hosts hundreds of Canada geese, a protected species. The creek is also home to two nesting blue herons, he said.
“The Canton town website should, whoever controls that should change the front page from rolling pastures and hills and forests and all that, all joking aside because we are headed away from that,” Mr. Bailey said. “I would hope you would turn this project down. You don’t know what this project is doing to this neighborhood.”
Forefront Power has 21 conditions to meet before it can begin construction, including agreeing to a Payment in Lieu of Taxes plan and a Host Benefit Agreement with the town.
Forefront must also provide the town with a construction schedule, post a bond for the operation and maintenance of the site, arrange to have landscaping inspected annually by a registered landscape architect or arborist, meet with emergency responders at the site to discuss emergency procedures and be responsive to complaints from the public.
Project manager Christian Schlesinger said that if Forefront meets all the conditions, construction would likely not begin until 2024. Construction would take about four months, he said.
