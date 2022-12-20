WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown and the town of Lyme were among the big winners in Restore New York funding that Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced on Tuesday.
The north country is receiving $10 million for nine projects in Watertown, Chaumont, Lyme, Orleans, Canton, Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.
In Watertown, $1.35 million will go toward demolishing the dilapidated building at 75-79 Public Square and constructing a new four-story mixed-use building with 19,000 square feet of commercial space, a restaurant and market-rate apartments.
Developers Michael Pierce and Kenneth Bodah have been working on their Public Square project for a few years.
“We’re very excited to receive support and will now sit down to decide our next step,” Mr. Pierce said. “We’re eager to discuss it after the holidays.”
The existing Public Square building once housed the Wind and Wire music store but has sat vacant for years.
“That building has been an eyesore for years,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director. “It’s very important in getting it done. It’s the last piece on the north side of Public Square.”
The new building would feature a covered walkway.
The two partners received $375,000 in the city’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding for the project with the promise that the Strauss Memorial Walkway would continue for public use. The adjacent Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas now uses the walkway for outdoor seating.
Two projects in the town of Lyme were funded.
In the village of Chaumont, George Brothers Buildings Redevelopment will receive $990,000 to redevelop four vacant buildings along Main Street into ground-level commercial space and seven upper-floor apartments in the building that also houses the Chaumont Hardware store.
Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr., who owns the hardware store, is the developer for the project.
Nearby, $700,000 was awarded to a diner project.
Plans call for a long-time blighted former gas station at 12319 Route 12E to be torn down. A new 4,000-square-foot diner would be constructed in its place. The new business would be a gateway into Chaumont.
Businessman Edward Valentine proposed the project.
In Ogdensburg, the former Hackett’s Hardware building, 1223 Pickering St., will be transformed back into a department store with $1.3 million from Restore New York.
In August, Ogdensburg native Robert A. Noble presented his plan to the city council to redevelop the old Hackett’s building. The new store is slated to sell hardware, sporting goods, gifts and clothing. The building currently houses the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad but has 36,000 square feet of vacant space to be rehabilitated.
Mr. Noble announced this summer that he plans to buy the building from the rescue squad by paying off a $1.2 million loan owed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office and lease the space to the squad. The $1.3 million Restore New York award will be used to rehabilitate the retail space into 36,000 square feet of commercial space to be occupied by a hardware store as well as the community rescue squad.
Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith said the funding announcement was welcome news.
“Restore NY funds will transform this former retail space back into an economic driver for the entire North Country region,” she said in a statement.
In Canton, a planned brewery and gastro pub was awarded $610,000.
Gary S. Hammond, a partner and the chief financial officer of St. Lawrence Suds, informed the village in September that in addition to the money from the Restore New York program, his group would be seeking $50,000 from National Grid’s Main Street Revitalization Grant and private financing of $240,000. The group is using $240,000 of its own money to help fill out its $1.5 million budget to launch Bent Beam Brewing and Gastro Pub in the former Mattress Barn on West Main Street.
The company hopes to start serving beer in July and have the rest of the project finished by the end of 2023, with the restaurant to open in late spring 2024.
“We want to be able to bring great beer, great food, give another option in Canton,” he said.
The barn needs a lot of work, Mr. Hammond told village trustees in September, making it perfect for the Restore New York program.
“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted, and underutilized buildings into a vibrant community anchor, Gov. Hochul said in a statement.
The governor announced 64 projects received more than $102 million through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide.
The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base.
Municipalities were required to apply for the Restore New York grants on behalf of the developers.
Another city of Watertown project was not funded. A Syracuse developer, Daniel Queri, had proposed plans to convert the longtime vacant Globe building at 302 Court St. into about 13 apartments and 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor.
These are the other projects in the north country that were awarded grants:
■ Town of Orleans, mixed-use building redevelopment, $1.1 million. Rehabilitation of 9,240 square feet of new commercial and residential space in downtown LaFargeville.
■ Village of Potsdam, 6 Depot St. redevelopment, $1.3 million. Rehabilitation of vacant condemned space into commercial space, event space and four apartments in downtown Potsdam.
■ Village of Tupper Lake, Oval Lofts redevelopment, $1.35 million. Redevelopment of former lumber mill buildings and junkyard into 71 market-rate units and 2,500 square feet of commercial space in downtown Tupper Lake.
■ Village of Saranac Lake, Trudeau Village redevelopment project, $1.3 million. Redevelopment of two buildings on the 65-acre campus into 2,000 square feet of commercial space and 27 new apartments.
