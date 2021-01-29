February is set to be a big month for Nintendo as the company marks milestones for two big franchises.
The first one celebrates 35 years of the “Super Mario Bros.” franchise, which has become a company cornerstone. To mark the occasion, Nintendo revealed more details about “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury,” an enhanced version of a game that launched on the Wii U in 2013. Coming out on the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, the latest version of the game looks better and includes new content such as online and local multiplayer and support for two new amiibo figures. While those are welcome improvements, the announcement’s biggest piece of news is the details of the “Boswer’s Fury” add-on. From the looks of it, the extra content is epic as Mario faces off in a battle against King Koopa.
On the hardware side, Nintendo said it would be selling a special edition of the Nintendo Switch called the Mario Red & Blue Edition. It features a red console, red Joy-Con controllers, blue straps, blue Joy-Con grips and a red dock. Included with the package is a Mario-themed case and screen protector. If gamers don’t have a Switch yet, this could be a nice one to purchase. The Nintendo Mario Red & Blue edition comes out Feb. 12.
Also, the end of February will focus on “Pokemon.” The franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary and that will be highlighted on Feb. 27, which is National Pokemon Day. Niantic is already marking the occasion with the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event.
