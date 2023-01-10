WATERTOWN — No bids were given at a tax sale auction for 235 Main Ave., the former Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. control center that DealMaker used to host events, which has been the subject of litigation in recent days.
“The city will review the legal summons and complaint that will be served and go from there,” said City Comptroller James Mills.
The property has largely been vacant for more than a decade.
DealMaker Dodge, LLC., which is principally owned by Watertown developer P.J. Simao filed action on Monday against the city stating the redemption process was flawed and violated the city charter asking that a judge prohibit any transfer of the property as a matter of law.
When DealMaker failed to pay property taxes on the parcel, the parcel went up for tax sale with Watertown abstractor Kathleen Burgess acquiring the tax sale certificate for $37,713 which left DealMaker with the option of redeeming the property within two years by paying the taxes with interest, which it chose not to do.
The suit states that the city notified DealMaker on March 25 that on June 25 Mrs. Burgess would have the right to obtain a tax deed for the property. However, the city failed to notify Valentine Family Farm LLC, which holds a mortgage on the property, of the impending transfer. When Mrs. Burgess learned the property was contaminated by mold, she relied on the city’s failure to notify the mortgage holder as a way to decline to take title and seek a full refund from the city.
The suit also states that a person can have their money refunded if the city has made a mistake in the process, per the city charter. However, the approval of the refund must be done through a City Council resolution, which did not happen.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix refunded Mrs. Burgess’s money on July 7, which the suit states was done without authorization from City Council as is required by the city charter.
Mrs. Burgess’s rights to the property were assigned to the city. The lawsuit states that there is no authorization in the charter for such an assignment.
Thereafter, the city paid $7,329 in school and city taxes, and it further states in the lawsuit that since there are no longer any delinquent taxes against 235 Main Ave., there is no basis for a tax sale.
DealMaker argued that the auction that was held on Tuesday, should have been voided.
Prior to opening the auction, Mr. Mills said the owner has told them that the building is contaminated with mold, although neither him nor the city have seen it.
The minimum bid price was established by City Council at 45,041.18, and since there were not any bids, DealMaker Dodge LLC. will continue to own the building, Mr. Mills said.
