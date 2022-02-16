MASSENA — An afternoon virtual public statement hearing by the state Public Service Commission on Wednesday drew no comments and one question regarding an application by the New York Power Authority and National Grid to construct, operate and maintain the Smart Path Connect Project in Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oneida counties.
A second hearing was scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The hearing was streamed live on the Public Service Commission’s YouTube channel, with five individuals viewing both the 9-minute hearing and 30-minute information session that explained the project prior to the hearing.
NYPA is working with National Grid on a transmission project known as Smart Path Connect. It involves the rebuild of approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and the Mohawk Valley by replacing aging wooden H-frames with steel poles.
The project, which is proposed to be built primarily within existing right of ways, runs east to west from Clinton to Massena and north to south from Croghan to Marcy.
When completed, the two segments of Smart Path Connect will join the Smart Path, a separate project, creating one continuous upgraded transmission line from Clinton to Marcy.
NYPA Lead Licensing Specialist Christopher C. DeRoberts said the project is needed to improve the resiliency of the New York state power grid and also transmit generated power throughout the state more efficiently.
“The Smart Path Connect Project was selected by the Public Service Commission to facilitate the advancement of the state’s clean energy goals,” he said.
He said the Public Service Commission identified the Smart Path Connect Project as a priority project that should move forward in the Article 7 process. Article 7 of state Public Service Law sets forth a review process for the consideration of any application to construct and operate a major utility.
National Grid was selected as NYPA’s co-participant for the project in March 2021.
The applicants must first obtain a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need from the Public Service Commission to construct the project. Under state law, the commission can adopt or reject the applicants’ proposal, in whole or part, or modify it. In doing so, the commission will consider input from the participating parties and the general public. An administrative law judge is presiding over the gathering of public comments and all evidence related to the project.
