MASSENA — No injuries, property damage or environmental damage were reported following a fire Tuesday morning at the former Alcoa East facility.
The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to an Alcoa spokesperson.
“Alcoa and emergency crews quickly prevented a fire during demolition work at the former Massena East facility, where a steel structure was being removed,” according to a prepared statement. “An appointed fire watch noticed a fiber glass louver smoldering and called the Massena Fire Department as a precautionary measure at approximately 9:30 a.m. The department extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes. There were no injuries to people, the environment or property. Alcoa will keep its local stakeholders, including the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, informed about the root cause of the incident so it does not reoccur.”
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe issued a press release about the fire Tuesday afternoon. They said the tribe’s Environment Division was monitoring the fire.
“The fire briefly released smoke that flowed off site and generated concerns for air quality,” tribal officials said.
They said the Environment Division’s staff reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and smoke was no longer visible.
“It is no longer an active incident and the smoke posed minimal threat to the Akwesasne community based on air quality station readings taken within the jurisdiction of the SRMT that showed nothing out of ordinary,” they said.
Tribal officials said the Environment Division was in contact with inspectors from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and would continue to monitor the situation to provide information as it becomes available.
