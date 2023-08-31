PAMELIA — Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen looks forward to when the Love’s Travel Stop finally opens.
But the mega truck stop on outer Bradley Street, just outside the Watertown city line in the town of Pamelia, isn't quite ready.
PAMELIA — Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen looks forward to when the Love’s Travel Stop finally opens.
But the mega truck stop on outer Bradley Street, just outside the Watertown city line in the town of Pamelia, isn’t quite ready.
Allen says he has to keep the opening date of the 12,750-square-foot truck stop and store a secret.
The Oklahoma chain has put “a gag order” on him, citing confidentiality, he said.
“It’s not going to be a few days,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a way off.”
A few weeks ago, a Love’s Travel Stop spokeswoman said the company had nothing new to report and an opening date had not been set.
The building itself is getting closer to being finished, but construction of a turning lane from Route 12 hasn’t started yet and the sewer and water hookups to the site still must be completed, the Jefferson County Codes Office said.
“They knew that they had to be done from day one,” Allen said. “They’re doing the work. They’re still on target for what I’ve seen.”
Construction started a year ago.
He’s been nothing but impressed by the chain since representatives first approached him about the project more than four years ago.
“They’re very professional and good to work with,” he said.
Allen met with representatives of the company and the general contractor about the project on Wednesday.
With delays for more than a year, Bohler, the Albany engineering firm working on the project, had to get final approval from the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on entrance way issues and water and sewer arrangements before work could begin.
Allen also was impressed with Love’s Travel Stops that he visited in Seneca County that opened last year near Rochester and one in Jacksonville, Florida.
“They’re very nice,” he said.
In April 2021, the Pamelia Town Planning Board approved the site plans for the $12 million to $15 million project before work was delayed. Construction was supposed to start that construction season and take a year to complete.
The truck stop includes parking to accommodate 97 trucks and 75 cars. The town planning board required a left-hand turning lane. A McDonald’s will open, too, and a dog park will be available for travelers.
The town is completing a $22.5 million water project that will add more than 300 customers along Route 12 and several roads on that side of the town, as well as providing water for the truck stop.
The project first surfaced in 2019.
Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 35,000 people.
