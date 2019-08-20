WATERTOWN — The Watertown Downtown Business Association and Small Business Development Center are seeking nominations for the 2019 Downtown Business of the Year Award.
Anyone from the general public can submit a nomination, which must include name, phone number and a reason why his or her chosen enterprise should receive the accolade, by Sept. 13.
All small businesses in the downtown area, which encompasses the area between High Street on the east, South Massey Street on the west, Academy/Mullin streets on the south and Beebee Island along Mill Street on the north, are eligible for the award.
The award will be presented during the associations’ annual meeting Oct. 8.
Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas claimed the award last year, following Coughlin Printing Group, which won it in 2017.
The SBDC and business association have sponsored the award since 2004, when it was first the Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery for businesses that reopened after their operations were affected by a 2002 fire that burned down half a block of State Street.
Nomination forms are available at the downtown business association’s website, www.publicsquare.com, or by contacting Sarah O’Connell at 315-782-9262 or soconnell@sunyjefferson.edu. They also can be faxed to 315-782-0901.
