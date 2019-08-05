WATERTOWN — As the talent pool of young professionals throughout the tri-county region continues to grow, it is time once again to honor and recognize these individuals in NNY Business magazine’s annual 20 Under 40 awards.
The 20 Under 40 awards honor 20 young professionals under the age of 40 who exemplify leadership, community involvement and professionalism.
Over the course of the past eight years, the magazine has honored entrepreneurs, a pharmacist, a counselor, a community planner, a restaurant owner and more. The list continues to grow as the magazine showcases the emerging leaders of Northern New York and the ninth annual awards will again honor these talents which support local communities each day.
“This is a very exciting part of the year for NNY Business magazine as we are introduced to so many community members and young professionals who are truly making a difference in the north country,” NNY Magazines Editor Holly Boname said. “Each year has surpassed the last with quality of nominees and the number of nominations that we receive.”
The ninth annual 20 Under 40 class will be selected by a committee consisting of editors and staff of NNY Business magazine, but also by past recipients of the awards, their peers and community members. The strength of nominations plays an important role in how each nominee is judged and selected, including traits that showcase hard work, selflessness, volunteerism, and how they have overcome challenges in their career fields to accomplish their goals.
“The most important thing for nominators to remember is that the strength of their nomination does play a very important role in the selection process,” Ms. Boname said. “We are looking for information about their path towards leadership; this can be their educational path, certificates they have completed, volunteerism in the community to help those in need, awards received at work and any other example that helps the committee get to know the nominee to make the best selection possible.”
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and the awards dinner will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown.
To submit a nomination for the ninth annual 20 Under 40 awards, visit www.nnybizmag.com and click on the 20 Under 40 nominations tab where an online submission form can be filled out. The form may also be downloaded, printed, filled out and mailed in care of 20 Under 40 to NNY Business, 260 Washington St., Watertown N.Y. 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.