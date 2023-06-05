WATERTOWN — An expansion at North American Tapes cleared a major hurdle on Monday night when the town of Watertown Planning Board unanimously approved the project.
The company — the largest supplier of hockey tape for the National Hockey League — plans to start construction by Aug. 1 on the 19,200-square-foot expansion in the Jefferson County Corporate Park.
Company president Darrin R. Prance said Monday that the expansion should take about 120 days to complete.
He’s happy that the project is finally getting off the ground.
“It’s looking up now,” he said after the meeting.
The project was delayed by supply chain issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project consists of the addition on the south side of the company’s facility and creating a 44-space parking lot. As part of the project, the plant’s warehouse will be moved.
With the addition, the plant will now be a 92,000-square-foot building.
The project will add space for some packaging and tape cutting equipment.
While the project will not add any jobs, the new equipment will increase productivity and make the company’s employees more efficient.
North American Tapes supplies hockey tape to several National Hockey League teams and other clubs throughout the sport.
The company employs about 48 workers.
Its hockey tape includes the Comp-o-stik product line, used to wrap hockey sticks, and PerforMed for sports-related injuries.
The company also makes athletic tape, training tape and special purpose tape.
