Expansion of hockey tape maker approved

Rolls of tape sit on shelves inside Watertown’s North American Tapes in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — An expansion at North American Tapes cleared a major hurdle on Monday night when the town of Watertown Planning Board unanimously approved the project.

The company — the largest supplier of hockey tape for the National Hockey League — plans to start construction by Aug. 1 on the 19,200-square-foot expansion in the Jefferson County Corporate Park.

