WHITE PLAINS — Two funding recommendations from the Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board were approved by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees during its meeting Tuesday.
During its October meeting, the Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board had recommended funding under the NNYPPA Act to Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton and the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam.
This week, trustees granted $250,000 in awards from the Northern New York Economic Development Fund, otherwise known as the Power Proceeds program. The board approved $220,000 for Atlantic Testing Laboratories and $30,000 for the North Country Children’s Museum.
Atlantic Testing Laboratories, a woman-owned business, provides quality control and quality assurance programs for construction projects. The funding will advance the first two phases of a four-phase redevelopment plan for its 80 Lincoln St. facility in Canton.
The proposed $2.4 million multi-year project includes structural steel work, building envelope updates to address energy efficiencies and the purchase of a drill rig to expand services and create four full-time, skilled positions over the next five years, each carrying an average salary of $66,000, in addition to retaining 22 more jobs.
Atlantic Testing had purchased an unoccupied industrial building on Lincoln Street in 2010. That now serves as the location for its statewide drilling, equipment fabrication and vehicle maintenance operations. The building is located in a designated Brownfield Opportunity Area and Downtown Revitalization Corridor and needs substantial repair to maintain and expand operations there.
The $30,000 funding allocation for the North Country Children’s Museum will allow the museum to add three part-time positions to its existing staff, bringing total employment to five full-time equivalent positions.
It will also allow expansion to the second floor of its current location, adding new exhibits and performance space to effectively double the size of the 10 Raymond St. facility.
The $1.9 million expansion project includes second-floor renovations and construction of permanent exhibits, as well as a new roof, insulation, elevator and a remodeled entryway.
Since opening in 2018, the museum has attracted 20,000 visitors and 600 family members annually and has outgrown its 3,500-square-foot space, while continuing to see strong demand for its programs. Museum officials expect the project will enable them to double the number of annual visitors to 40,000 within five years and generate $1 million of area economic impact annually.
The funding awards apply net earnings from unutilized hydropower from the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project in Massena to St. Lawrence County businesses and institutions. The Northern New York Power Proceeds Act, passed in December 2014, allows for NYPA to deposit the net earnings from the market sale of unutilized electricity into a fund, which can then be used to support economic development projects in St. Lawrence County.
In a presentation to NYPA trustees this week, the authority’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Sarah Orban Salati said the economic development funding ensures that the agency is “supporting the vision of a resilient and vibrant New York state that’s powered by clean energy.”
“And we will continue to allocate power across the state to support the creation and retention of jobs as well as capital commitments,” she said.
“When it comes to economic development,” she added, “we still have over 880 customers, we have over 1,300 power allocations, and specifically this year we have allocated 95 megawatts of hydropower that has resulted in 36,000 jobs created or retained and over $2.4 billion in commitments. So again, despite our response to the emergency pandemic, we continue to fulfill our mission of driving economic development in the state of New York.”
Overall, she said, NYPA has allocated 1,725 megawatts of power which has helped retain or create 404,372 jobs and committed $22 billion in capital.
