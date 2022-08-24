A field of corn on Route 72 in Hopkinton is mirrored in a puddle. Corn got a late start this year due to a wet spring in some areas, and farmers are hoping it stays warm enough for it to reach full maturity. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Heavy spring rains may end up having a negative effect on this year’s corn harvest in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, while the conditions throughout the north country have been generally better for hay growing, according to county farm bureau presidents. Hay and corn are needed for feeding livestock and are two of the biggest harvests in the area.

“There was a significant amount of rain that came in May. It was so much rain that it didn’t allow crops to be planted at the normal planting time,” St. Lawrence County Farm Bureau President Dan L. Huntley said. “Ideally, the second or third week in May is when corn gets planted. If it’s planted then, you’re going to get outstanding corn crops, because you have June, July, August if everything’s normal.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.