Data Center CEO says no PCBs at Massena site

Coinmint is the company that mines cryptocurrency and runs the North Country Data Center, one of the most prominent digital currency data centers in the world. The data center is in the former Reynolds Metals/Alcoa East Aluminum smelter in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The chief executive officer of the North Country Data Center facility in Massena says independent testing at the facility found no PCBs in the air.

David Fogel was responding to a recent study from Cornell University doctoral student Marina Johnson-Zafiris that alleged the potential for release of PCB-contaminated air at the facility, located at the former Alcoa East site. An article on the study was published in the Aug. 12 edition of the Watertown Daily Times.

