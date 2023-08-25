MASSENA — The chief executive officer of the North Country Data Center facility in Massena says independent testing at the facility found no PCBs in the air.
David Fogel was responding to a recent study from Cornell University doctoral student Marina Johnson-Zafiris that alleged the potential for release of PCB-contaminated air at the facility, located at the former Alcoa East site. An article on the study was published in the Aug. 12 edition of the Watertown Daily Times.
“Independent testing has again confirmed air quality safety at the North Country Data Center (NCDC) facility in Massena, NY. In measurements conducted at the facility during the week of August 14, including the hottest areas of the mining operations where the exhaust fans are located, a third-party laboratory found PCBs were not detected in the air, with detection limits for the analysis well below any existing safety standards,” Fogel said in an email.
He said the finding was “consistent with prior test results and NCDC’s commitment to employee, community and environmental safety.”
“The NCDC site is safe and its air quality is good. NCDC looks forward to continuing to work with the Town of Massena for years to come on mutually beneficial social and economic initiatives,” Fogel said.
He said employee and community safety, as well as environmental impact, “are of paramount concern to North Country Data Center (NCDC).”
“We would not operate the data center at this location if there were any risks to our personnel, the community, or the environment,” he said.
North Country Data Center rents space in the former Massena East aluminum smelter for its operations from Reynolds Metal, which is now part of Alcoa Corporation.
“In the process of revitalizing a shuttered facility, NCDC established its data mining operations in the site’s former potrooms starting in 2017,” Fogel said. “The land on which NCDC operates is not a Superfund site, and any former impacts from the aluminum smelting operation have been addressed through programs managed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.”
In addition, he said, “NCDC’s landlord has completed comprehensive assessments of PCBs within buildings and structures at the site, and no PCBs have been detected in the former potrooms, which are the areas where the data mining takes place.”
Fogel said North Country Data Center’s landlord has also conducted routine air monitoring at the site as part of projects overseen by the state Department of Health and DEC. Prior to the testing done the week of Aug. 14, monitoring had been conducted in fall 2022 and spring 2023.
“No PCBs were detected in the monitoring downwind of the site. We will continue to work with our landlord to ensure ongoing testing takes place,” he said. “Accusations like this are serious and they put people’s jobs and livelihoods at risk. NCDC (through its subsidiary, NCCS) has approximately 100 dedicated employees in the North Country, and they and their families rely on their paychecks to live.”
