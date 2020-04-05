WATERTOWN — Economic development agencies in three counties will work together to help businesses in the north country during the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives from the three industrial development agencies, the Watertown Local Development Corp. and the Development Authority of the North Country took part in a teleconference on Thursday to talk about what they could do to help businesses.
The agencies plan to work together to offer “short-term and long-term” help for the businesses but they don’t know exactly what that is yet, said David J. Zembiec, deputy CEO of the JCIDA’s sister organization, Jefferson County Local Development Corp.
“We’re pooling our resources,” he said, adding “we’re still in the early stages.” Mr. Zembiec said that some businesses might not be able to survive the financial crisis. Others might have to be treated like “start-ups” once the situation gets better, he said.
The agencies have already decided to offer immediate help with cash flow issues to businesses by deferring the principal on loan payments. The North County Alliance is offering a maximum of $25,000 in loans to companies in the seven-county area through its COVID-19 Emergency Business Relief Program.
The group, which includes the IDAs from Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, will coordinate the efforts. Other nearby county IDAs also might get involved.
The teleconference also was held to talk about how to maneuver through federal Small Business Administration loans being offered through the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill that the U.S. Congress recently passed.
The SBA’s $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
The SBA started taking applications on Friday. But it was a rough start with many businesses unable to start the process because banks weren’t ready to handle applications.
The Jefferson County IDA also recently put together an economic development task force that will work on helping businesses through the fiscal crisis.
