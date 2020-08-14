As part of the state’s ongoing reopening process, New York’s 10 regions are preparing regional economic recovery strategies.
The Tradeable Sectors Workgroup for the North Country Region Economic Development Council, along with economic development offices and organizations across the north country, has developed an online survey geared toward business owners.
The survey asks respondents to consider business needs for the next six months, year and five years, and COVID-19 recovery complexities impacting those time frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.