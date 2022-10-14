WATERTOWN — Five years ago, Logan Nichols was a Sackets Harbor High School student when he participated in a tour of MetalCraft Marine US as part of Manufacturing Day.

Now 20, Mr. Nichols is a specialized welder/fitter building custom boats for the U.S. Coast Guard at MetalCraft, a Kingston, Ontario-based company that has manufacturing operations in Watertown and Cape Vincent.

1,000 students observe trade skills

Welder/fitter Logan Nichols took a tour of MetalCraft Marine when he was a Sackets Harbor student. He now works for the company. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
1,000 students observe trade skills

Lyme Central School students get a lesson in manufacturing at MetalCraft Marine from supervisor Brooks Timerman on Friday. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
1,000 students observe trade skills

Lyme Central School students get a lesson in manufacturing at MetalCraft Marine from supervisor Brooks Timerman on Friday. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
1,000 students observe trade skills

A welder works on a custom boat at MetalCraft Marine on Friday. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.