Real estate agent Brittany L. Mattot says buyers could normally choose from at least a dozen houses for sale in Canton.
That’s not the case now. There are currently only three listings.
“It’s unheard of,” said Ms. Mattot, who’s with County Seat Realty in Canton and serves as president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
“It’s still a sellers’ market,” she said.
There just isn’t enough inventory to meet demand in the north country’s housing market, local realtors said.
“We’re begging people to sell their homes,” said Jennifer L. Flynn, with Bridgeview Real Estate Services in Watertown.
Ms. Mattot knows of a split-level house just outside of the village that was on the market just 48 hours when it sold. She showed it to 20 potential buyers and the owners got five offers.
“People are just looking for houses and buying,” she said.
The region’s housing market skyrocketed last year after the industry struggled at the beginning of the COVID pandemic when realtors weren’t allowed to show houses.
When those restrictions were lifted, the market exploded.
A year later, the market remains strong, said Lance Evans, executive officer for the Jefferson-Lewis and St. Lawrence Board of Realtors.
With the lack of listings, housing prices continue to climb, jumping from a median of $161,000 in 2021 to $182,000 during the previous year in Jefferson County, $122,000 to $150,000 in Lewis County and $99,500 to $120,000 in St. Lawrence County.
And they’re going quicker, Mr. Evans said.
In Jefferson County, single-family homes were on the market around 58 days, compared to 86 the year before, 71 days from 132 in Lewis County and 117 days from 165 in St. Lawrence County.
Experts in the country aren’t sure what will happen when mortgage rates go up.
Mr. Evans stressed home buyers can still rely on good interest rates, even after they will soon be going up incrementally.
He thinks local sellers will still be in the driver’s seat in the months ahead. They are still getting multiple offers and getting more than their asking price.
“It’s still looks strong,” Mr. Evans said.
So who’s buying?
People who grew up here and want to move back. People from outside of the state who see reasonable prices in Upstate New York and decide that the north country is a great place to live. And employees who were allowed to work remotely and come here to live. But that trend seems to be declining with the reopening of businesses and people going back to the office to work.
Sellers were getting offers $10,000 above their asking price. Some out-of-state buyers paid cash for their new homes.
Ms. Mattot said a California buyer decided to purchase a home in St. Lawrence County after he toured it virtually. He flew in from California last week to close on the property.
“We’re seeing an influx of buyers from out of state,” she said.
She envisions the trend will continue with those types of buyers finding the homes they want in the north country and then buying them before even stepping on the property.
Multiple-unit homes have been selling in Watertown, Ms. Flynn said. Buyers are now picking up duplexes in the city and turning them into Airbnbs, she said.
“It’s something I’ve never seen before in Watertown,” she said, adding she’s sold a few of them.
Her friends in the industry are seeing buyers fixing up the duplexes, renting out one side and converting the other into an Airbnb, she said.
“There’s money to be made,” she said.
In some cases, Fort Drum soldiers need some place to live before they can move into their home, so they stay in an Airbnb until then, she said.
So what happens when interest rates start to go up?
Ms. Flynn predict prices will start to flatten out and it will help potential buyers.
Until then, she just hopes more homes go on the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.