Officials decry farm overtime decision

Workers sanitize the milking parlor at a Livingston County farm in preparation for the next group of cows to enter. Johnson Newspapers

The Farm Laborers Wage Board on Tuesday released a report calling for the reduction of the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours per week, sparking unified backlash from the north country’s elected officials and candidates.

Democrats and Republicans representing Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties all agreed that the wage board’s recommendation that farm laborers start earning overtime pay, at least their hourly rate plus 50%, once they’ve started working their 41st hour in a week is a poor decision that will hurt workers and farm owners.

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

