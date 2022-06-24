WATERTOWN — The housing market recently saw an increase in mortgage rates that hadn’t been seen since the mid-1990s.
USA Today reported June 15 that the federal government increased mortgage rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the largest such increase since 1994.
Lance M. Evans, executive officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors says that people who have been pre-approved for a loan should check with their lender to ensure that the pre-approval amount has not changed after the interest rate increase. He also says that people who have already been locked in on a given rate should ensure that all documents are in to make sure they can make a purchase at that rate.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in a prepared statement that he expects more increases to come.
“So far, the short-term fed funds rate that the Fed directly controls has risen by 175 basis points,” he said. “But the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has risen even more — by nearly 300 basis points.”
Mr. Yun goes on to say that the payment on a $300,000 mortgage has risen from $1,265 in December to $1,800 now.
“That’s painful and, consequently, will shrink the buyer pool,” he wrote.
The Wall Street Journal reported at the end of May that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures the average home prices in major metropolitan areas throughout the United States, rose 20.6% in the year that ended in March. This is up 20% from the yearly rate from the month before and was the biggest annual rate of price growth since 1987, when the index began. The Journal also reports that the inventory of homes on the market nationwide in March was at a below average level, making it “difficult for buyers to compete and pushing prices higher.”
In the north country, generally more properties were sold faster and for a higher median price during the period. However, as of data that ended on May 31, there were fewer properties on the market than the year prior.
In Jefferson County, for the year June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, there were 1,994 properties sold, up from 1,926 the year prior. The properties were on the market for about a month less than last year, and the median price is $170,000, up $15,100 from the year prior.
For single-family homes in Jefferson County, 1,580 properties were sold, up 39 from the previous year. The average single-family home was on the market for 46 days, a decrease of 39 days and the median price was $186,750, an increase of $17,750. Houses on the market at the end of May dropped to 376 in 2022 — a 100-house decrease from 2021.
Lewis County saw 364 properties sold during the same time period, which is five less than the year prior. Properties were on the market for an average 79 days, an 80-day difference from the previous year, and the median price of a home was $129,410, a $21,410 difference from the year prior.
Single-family houses in Lewis County saw a decrease of 26 homes sold from the year prior. Houses were on the market for an average 67 days, a 47-day decrease, and the median price was $148,000, an $11,500 increase. Single-family houses on the market at the end of May dropped down to 63 — a 30-house decrease from 2021.
St. Lawrence County saw 1,145 properties sold during the same time period, a 76-property increase from the prior year. The average property was on the market for 124 days, a difference of 57 days, and the average price was $109,000, which is an increase of $16,500 from the year prior.
For single-family homes in St. Lawrence County, there were 931 homes sold in that period, an increase of 40 from the prior year. Homes spent an average 97 days on the market, a 57-day decrease, and the median price of a home was $124,900, a $14,900 increase. There were 234 houses on the market at the end of May, a decrease of 144 from the year prior.
Mr. Evans said that in 2008, even though the nation was going through a recession, the north country housing market “stayed pretty stable.”
“During the recession a few years back that they had nationwide, our housing stayed pretty stable for sales and all that sort of thing when everyone else was plunging,” he said. “For a variety of reasons … one is that we had of course, enough people going and out through Fort Drum and everything else that people were still selling and, of course, buying.”
Shelby L. Morgia, a loan officer with Watertown Savings Bank, said that the interest rate hike hasn’t hit as hard as thought.
“Overall, any time the interest rate increases it means the borrower’s payment is more,” she said. “So therefore, their affordability goes down.”
She said the interest rate increased earlier this month as a way to combat inflation, and that when inflation gets “in check,” or begins to go down, the public could see interest rates begin to plateau. But that might not be until the end of the year, or the first or second quarter of next year.
The average rates in the area are between 5.25% and 6%.
There are many things that presumptive homebuyers should do, Ms. Morgia said.
“I think they need to do their homework,” she said. “I think they need to get with someone they can talk to, someone they can trust, someone that can run them some scenarios, someone that they can have an open conversation with, so that if they decide now is the time, they are well-informed to jump in the pool, so to speak.”
Ms. Morgia said that she wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one more increase.
“The affordability is becoming an issue,” said Amanda J. Miller, owner of Lake Ontario Realty LLC, Chaumont.
She also said that the interest rate hike is resulting in some sellers trying to hurry up and get their houses sold.
Ms. Miller predicted that the housing market should still be strong through the end of the year, saying that because of the trickle-down effect it will take some time to impact all of the homebuyers in the market.
If the economy isn’t performing well next year, Ms. Miller predicts that more homeowners will sell.
“That’s what could potentially even out the marketplace again,” she said.
She doesn’t believe now is a good time to buy.
“I’ve told people if you don’t have to buy, the last two years, it’s probably best to have other options, but if you have to buy, you know you have to buy,” she said.
Despite the recent hike, Ms. Miller says that rates are not going back to where they were in the 1980s, when they were at closer to 18% to 20%.
“Although it’s a shock, it’s certainly nothing surprising, and it’s nothing crazy,” she said.
