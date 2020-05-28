CLAYTON — Co-owner Michael J. Hazlewood is tired of seeing the tables at the Wood Boat Brewery sit empty when this is normally the busiest time of the year.
He’s not alone.
About 15 restaurateurs that he knows feel the same way and are ready to defy the state, threatening to finally open up their doors after their businesses have been ravaged by being closed for the past two months due to the coronavirus.
“There’s strength in numbers,” he said.
With the Clayton brewery losing money every week since it has closed, Mr. Hazlewood’s ready to lead the charge. He wouldn’t identify other restaurant owners that would open as a group, so they would have less risk of retaliation by the state.
All it would take is a phone call to them.
He’s frustrated by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s unwillingness to be there for north country businesses.
“He’s treating us like we’re New York City,” he said, referring to the pandemic hitting New York hard while this area only has a few coronavirus cases.
Phase II of the reopening of the local economy begins at 12:01 Friday, with retail, hair salons and furniture stores getting the green light. Restaurants are slated for reopening in Phase III, which could happen in about two weeks as long as the county’s coronavirus numbers remain within the requirements.
It would even be a help to open up outside seating on his deck, something that he’s talked to area officials about, Mr. Hazlewood said.
“People want us to be open,” he said, stressing he would only want to be so if he truly thought it would be safe for people.
Understanding local restaurant owners’ frustrations, Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, said he and the Control Room — a group of officials from across several counties — “have been advocating since day one” for outdoor seating.
After being promised that the governor’s office would be making changes to virus guidelines, Mr. Gray had enough and sent an email to the office late Thursday afternoon.
“I have spent the entire day responding to angry, anxious and unfairly treated business owners and media regarding the lack of guidance from the state. Frankly, it is not fair to these folks who have abided by our request and done so patiently...until now!” he wrote in the email.
Mr. Gray thinks the business owners are owed an explanation, noting they desire to act responsibly in protecting their staff and the public. They need to know what’s going, he said.
“This entire process is becoming seriously flawed and we are giving the appearance that we are seriously tone deaf. I lack any reason to tell people why the delay exists,” he wrote.
Mr. Gray still hopes to hear from the governor’s office later on today about giving permission to serve customers outside.
Lori Durand, owner of the Koffee Kove in Clayton, said she’s equally frustrated about not having her dining room open.
Her cafe is only serving takeout meals and through a drive-up window. She has a few tables set up outside her James Street cafe for anyone who wants to use them. There’s no waitress service out there, but she provides hand sanitizer and disinfected the area.
The longtime restaurant owner doesn’t fear any repercussions from the state for putting the tables out there.
“They can have a picnic out there or whatever,” she said.
She hasn’t heard anything at all from the state about the guidelines for when she can reopen.
Will she need plastic barriers to protect customers? Will there be 50 percent seating? Or 25 percent? She’d like to know.
“I got absolutely nothing from the state,” she said.
She doesn’t know how she can prepare for that day if she doesn’t know what the state expects from here, she said.
Dear Mike Hazelwood,
Rest assured that if you defy state mandates pertaining to your restaurant--Wooden Boat Brewery:
(1) I will not patronize Wooden Boat Brewery ever again.
(2) I will end doing business with your other business-- Hazelwood Mechanical.
You do nothing to advance public confidence.
Yeh, yeh, yeh, don't tread on me. I hope nobody goes to your dive just like squinty eyed graham's rat infested business. I think they should make a flag that says "Don't Read To Me" and exchange for the tread ones. Just tell them they're new flags and those clowns wouldn't know the difference.
