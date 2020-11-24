WATERTOWN — Dave Etsen says he’ll know better how the holiday shopping season will go in the COVID-19 era after the Thanksgiving Day weekend is over.
With COVID cases increasing going into the holiday week, Mr. Etsen, the owner of the Rainbow Zen store in the Salmon Run Mall, hopes people will stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving.
“I really don’t know how it’s going to go,” he said.
Retailers are anxious about this year’s holiday shopping season, expressing concern that shoppers will stay away from brick and mortar stores and shop online instead. They also worry about whether the state will again shut down businesses because of escalating coronavirus cases.
But Mr. Etsen emphasized shopping local will preserve jobs.
“People have to remember: It means jobs,” he said.
National retailers are thinking out of the box this season.
The days of shoppers sleeping overnight in long lines outside stores hoping to snag a hard-to-believe doorbuster deal are a thing of Black Fridays past.
Stores won’t be open for Thanksgiving and actually began Black Friday-like deals earlier this month. Nearby Kohl’s, for instance, has been advertising this is “Black Friday Week.” The season is in full swing already at the mall.
Signs are prominently displayed in store windows at the mall telling shoppers what kinds of discounts they can get inside.
Stressing the need for safety during the pandemic, owners of the Salmon Run Mall also will keep the mall closed for Thanksgiving and will reopen it at 7 a.m. Friday.
Karla Woods, marketing director for the mall, thinks her tenants are ready for the season under these unusual circumstances.
Santa Claus will arrive at 11 a.m. Saturday to give parents a chance to take their children to see the jolly old elf, and, of course, to get a photo with him. But they have to be masked and practice good social distancing.
Having the Black Friday deals spread over time will prevent a crush of people in stores all at once, Ms. Woods said. Stores are also limiting the number of shoppers inside at one time to keep them safe.
The holiday shopping season “is like no other,” she said.
While she doesn’t exactly know what the season will be like, Elisabeth Clarke, manager of Around the World gift shop, remains optimistic.
“It’s going to be a good year,” she said.
She’s observed some slow days of mall traffic, but has also seen other busy days.
She also expects the gift shop — that sells handcrafted and fair trade gifts and homemade decor from around the world — will benefit from national retailers spreading the Black Friday sales out over time. That will help attract shoppers to her store, she said.
The store is offering discounts on swords and knives and added some new flavors of gourmet chocolates for the busy holiday season.
Starting just this past week, Rainbow Zen is offering 20% coupons to its loyal customers. They have to go on the store’s website to subscribe. But it’s been hard to find enough help at his four stores since they were closed by the state when the pandemic first hit in March, Mr. Etsen said.
Besides the Salmon Run Mall, Rainbow Zen has stores in Sanger Town Mall in Utica, Destiny in Syracuse and along Main Street in Old Forge.
Mr. Etsen credited the mall for “doing everything they can” to market the shopping center and all of its stores during what is not the best of retail conditions.
At Edible Arrangements in the Target plaza down the street, owner Katie Hill said customers will make last-minute decisions to come into her store throughout the holiday season.
“It’s been kind of surprising how busy we’ve been,” she said.
She’s added flowers, cheeses, chocolates, cookies and other items to her inventory, which has helped. The store offers food and grocery deliveries, as well.
The 70 vendors at the State St. Market are also ready for Thanksgiving weekend — and beyond.
As the season approaches, the flea market-like place is celebrating its third Christmas in business.
In the former Chop ‘N Save warehouse, 454 State St., vendors sell repurposed furniture, antiques, vintage clothing, produce, baked goods and other homemade items.
“People are starting earlier,” owner Patty Johnson said about holiday shopping habits.
Last Black Friday, the State St. Market held an event to get a big crowd to come out. To prevent that next Friday, the market is offering “Pay it Forward,” in which five lucky customers will receive a card with a $100 bill inside, she said.
