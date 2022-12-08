WATERTOWN — Tourism operators were optimistic about how the 2022 season went, according to a survey done by the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.
The report states that 90% of New York and Ontario tourism operators in the greater Thousand Islands region were pleased or satisfied with the 2022 travel season.
Corey C. Fram, director of tourism for the council, said that the results of the survey show how resilient the travel industry in the north country is.
“When you look at those survey results, there’s negative views of gasoline prices, the economy, border crossing, water levels, all these significant factors were all getting poor grades and yet, the operators are telling us that they’re happy, they’re satisfied, because there’s such great demand,” he said.
He said that if any of the problems that were had during the 2022 season happened before 2020, they could’ve been “catastrophic.”
“I think it speaks a lot to the quality of the destination that we have here and it’s what people want to experience,” he said.
Paul Bryant, owner of the Bluff B&B in Henderson, said that their tourism season was a regular period, with about 30 to 35 guests.
“I think the north country is a jewel,” he said.
Chrystal Weaver, owner of Crestwood Cottages in Alexandria Bay, said the summer weather this year was a major asset for them, but water levels provided some problems.
“The level of the water was very disappointing this year,” she said.
She said that since the water was so shallow this year, it made it difficult to swim. She does not anticipate it affecting tourism next year.
Ms. Weaver also expressed gratitude for the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce for events and activities that they put on this year.
“I think that because the Thousand Islands and the St. Lawrence River are so amazingly beautiful and people love this area because of that reason, that we’re lucky,” she said.
She said that she has guests who return all summer, but during the weeks that she didn’t have those guests, she was able to fill “quite easily.”
Mr. Fram said this spring wasn’t as busy as spring 2021.
“It was a manageable busy,” he said.
He said that lodging rebounded strongly, including at places in Watertown.
“When we look at, for example, occupancy at our hotels around Jefferson County, the city of Watertown and surrounding communities really skyrocketed this year compared to last year,” he said.
Mr. Fram said Jefferson County is looking to solve some of the national problems, such as labor issues, with a countywide transportation system.
He said that he has heard stories of business owners purchasing a used car for a prospective employee so that they can get to and from work.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties, Mr. Fram said that there are programs that will help with child care as well.
“Home-base day care is one of those setups that really would help the travel sector,” he said.
This is because there are many different jobs in the travel sector that are not a typical 9-5.
Mr. Fram said the report is just about where they thought it would be.
“I’m surprised that the satisfaction rates are as high as they were considering how poor the reviews were for gas prices, border crossings, water levels, the economy,” he said.
The north country is one of the top performers as it pertains to travel growth since 2020.
“There are regions of New York state that are still trying to catch up to their 2019 numbers,” he said. “That’s not the case for us.”
