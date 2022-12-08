North country tourism season strong in 2022

Ashley E. Carlos outside the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center, 7 Market St., in Alexandria Bay in May. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Tourism operators were optimistic about how the 2022 season went, according to a survey done by the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.

The report states that 90% of New York and Ontario tourism operators in the greater Thousand Islands region were pleased or satisfied with the 2022 travel season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.