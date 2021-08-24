The state’s jobless numbers for July show that they improved from this time last year but rose slightly in the three-county region from the month before.
In Jefferson County, the jobless rate decreased 5.2 percentage points compared to the year before. In July 2020, unemployment reached 10.7%. But unemployment increased to 5.5% from June to July this year.
The same trend continued in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
In St. Lawrence County, unemployment was at 6.1% last month, compared to 11.6% the year before, a 5.5 percentage drop. However, jobless numbers showed it increased from 5.7% in June to 6.1% in July this year.
Lewis County’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.9% last July to 5.2% last month, a 3.7 percentage-point drop. But again it went up slightly from June to July, 4.8% to 5.2%.
