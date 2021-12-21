ALBANY — The north country’s jobless rate for November shows an improvement from last year, dropping at one percentage point in the three-county area.
In Jefferson County, unemployment went down 1.5 percentage points from last year, from 5.5% in November 2020 to a current rate of 4%.
St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4% percent for November, compared to 5.3% percent in 2020.
In Lewis County, unemployment fell from 5.2% last November to 4.2% this past November.
