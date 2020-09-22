The north country’s unemployment situation is getting better in spite of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.
August jobless numbers, released by the state Department of Labor on Tuesday, show that they’ve gone down since last month.
In Jefferson County, August’s unemployment rate was 9.2%, down from 12.3% in July. Unemployment was 5.1% in August of 2019.
In St. Lawrence County, the unemployment rate in August was 8.8%, down from 12.1% in July. A year ago, unemployment was 5.5%.
Lewis County’s unemployment rate was 7.3% in August, or showing an improvement from 9.7% during the month before. That’s compared to 4.5% from last year.
