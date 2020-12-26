WATERTOWN — The north country is “holding its own” with newly released jobless numbers.
Unemployment went down in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties from October.
In Jefferson County, unemployment from October to November dropped from 5.8% to 5.3%.
Last November, the jobless rate in the county was at 5.9%.
Lewis and St. Lawrence counties also fared better than was thought as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the local economy, Cheryl Mayforth, executive director of The WorkPlace in Watertown, said.
“We’re holding our own,” she said, adding she received the figures Tuesday evening and was still analyzing them.
St. Lawrence County has 4.9% unemployment in November, compared to 5.4% in October and 5% in November 2019.
Lewis County’s unemployment is also at a 4.9% rate, compared to 5.1% in October and 4.8% in 2019.
As it has been doing, the local hospitality and tourism fields are being hit the hardest.
“We know that,” she said. “We know that.”
Restaurants are at low capacity for customers, so their staffs also are lower than before the pandemic, she said.
In October, the seven counties in the north country — Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton — led the state in jobless numbers.
