WATERTOWN — Unemployment rates across the north country dropped slightly in May compared to April, but still remain more than double what they were a year ago.
The May numbers reflect the reopening of businesses and other services that had previously been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate stood at 12 percent in May, down 4.9 percentage points from April’s 16.9 percent, but still well above the 4.6 percent seen in May 2019. St. Lawrence County’s rate dropped from 14 percent in April to 10.3 percent in May, but remains about double the 4.9 percent rate in May 2019. Similarly, Lewis County’s rate in May was 9.5 percent, more than double its 4.6 percent rate of May 2019, but down 4.9 percentage points from its April rate of 14.4 percent.
Oswego County’s rate of 12.2 percent in May was 7.4 percentage points above its May 2019 rate of 4.8 percent. The statewide unemployment rate was 14.2 percent, up from 3.6 percent in May 2019.
