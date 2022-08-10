Solar developer evaluates options

The latest rendition of the proposed solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Provided image

BRASHER — A day after the state Siting Board denied its request to construct and operate a 180-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena, officials with North Side Energy Center say they’re evaluating their next steps.

“North Side Energy Center is aware of, and disappointed by, the siting board’s decision. We are evaluating our next steps at this time,” NextEra Energy Resources spokesperson Matt Eissey said in an email.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.