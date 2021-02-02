MASSENA — North Side Energy Center, LLC officials plan to file an application for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment on or about Feb. 10, authorizing construction and operation of a 180-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
A copy of the application will be served on Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets, Norfolk Town Supervisor Charles Pernice and Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy.
NextEra Energy Resources, through its subsidiary, North Star Energy Center, is proposing to develop, build, own and operate the facility that will produce 180 megawatts of power. The project area is 2,200 acres, but the actual solar facility area encompasses 961 acres. It would have a construction period of about 12 to 14 months, starting in late 2022 and into 2023.
North Side Energy Center officials reviewed the various aspects of the project in their notice of submission of application.
They said the 180-megawatt solar energy center will be located on land leased or purchased from private property owners. Project components include commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, buried (and possibly overhead) electric collection lines, a project collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities.
“The Project will safely generate enough clean, renewable electricity to power more than 40,000 households. As a renewable resource, the Project will avoid harmful emissions and other adverse impacts associated with traditional fossil-fueled generating facilities, such as water usage,” they wrote.
They said the project will also benefit the economic growth of the local community through the creation of jobs both during and construction and operation, and increased tax revenues. Officials have said they anticipate 200-plus full-time jobs will be created during construction, from equipment operators to laborers to truck drivers.
After the application is filed, the Siting Board will determine whether it complies with the Article 10 requirements. The Siting Board has to render a decision on the application within 12 months of its determination that the application is compliant with the Article 10 requirements.
Article 10 provides for the siting review of new and repowered or modified major electric generating facilities in New York State by the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment in a unified proceeding instead of requiring a developer or owner of such a facility to apply for numerous state and local permits.
Once the project is deemed compliant, the administrative law judges assigned to the proceeding will issue a notice that intervenor funds, in the amount of approximately $180,000, will be available for eligible parties participating in the application phase.
“Intervenor” refers to a party, other than the applicant or the staff of the reviewing public agency, that joins a case or proceeding as a third party for the protection of an interest. Article 10 applicants are required at several stages to provide funds to be used to defray certain expenses incurred by municipal and local parties when participating in an Article 10 proceeding.
