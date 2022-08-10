A shopper carries a Foot Locker bag on Broadway in the Soho neighborhood of New York on July 28. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Prices rose more slowly in the Northeast in July than the rest of the nation, helped by slowing housing costs, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday.

The Labor Department reported the consumer-price index rose 8.5% in July from the same month a year ago, down from 9.1% in June, which marked the fastest inflationary pace since November 1981.

