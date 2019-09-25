DEXTER — Dexter residents will have to wait longer for Northern Credit Union to open a location in their neighborhood after the company experienced setbacks with its proposed home.
The commercial space at 109 Water St., which previously housed Salon 109, lacked the infrastructure to house the hardware, software, vaults and other equipment needed for a relationship center, as well as the traffic it was expected to generate, said Alexa B. Bennett, assistant vice president of marketing and research development.
The credit union no longer wishes to open a relationship center, previously expected to start operations at the end of the summer, but still hopes to find a facility for a personal teller and ATM kiosk in Dexter.
“We’re working diligently to identify a location for a personal teller and ATM kiosk to provide convenient banking to our members, the Dexter community and surrounding areas,” said President and CEO Dan St. Hilaire in a statement.
While the credit union experienced a setback entering the Dexter market, it has successfully made inroads in others this year.
The company opened a new branch in Croghan in April and another in Adams in July.
A grand opening block party and car show will be held for the new Adams location on Saturday.
The credit union also plans to open a branch in Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.