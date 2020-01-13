MASSENA — Northern Credit Union opened its new Massena relationship center, 256 E. Orvis St., last week.
The center, which opened on Jan. 6, offers a personal teller with ATM functionality and the capability to speak with credit union representatives through video conference so they can assist with deposits, withdrawals, share-to-share transfers and loan payments.
The credit union recruited three Massena natives, Sheri Norman, Andrew Kassian and Brittany Horton, to work at the center.
“It means we’ll be able to help more people in our charter area,” said Alexa B. Bennett, assistant vice president of marketing and research development.
The new Massena location follows Northern Credit Union opening two new centers last year in Croghan and Adams.
The company had planned to open a new facility in Dexter, but tabled the project after experiencing setbacks with its proposed home at 109 Water Street. The search for a new location in Dexter remains ongoing.
The credit union on Jan. 6 also welcomed customers into its Gouverneur branch for the first time after facility renovations have been completed, Ms. Bennett said.
“It was a busy day in St. Lawrence County,” she said.
The credit union has managed several locations across Jefferson and Lewis counties and southern St. Lawrence County for years, including facilities in Watertown, Adams, Carthage, Gouverneur, LeRay and Lowville.
When the company adopted a state charter, a move approved in 2018, Ms. Bennett said it expanded its service area to the rest of St. Lawrence County, Franklin, Clinton, Oswego, Onondaga and Madison counties.
