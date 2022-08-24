Northern Credit Union to add ATM on State Street

Northern Credit Union, 120 Factory St., Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Northern Credit Union plans to construct a drive-up ATM on a vacant lot on State Street.

Representatives for Northern Credit Union will go before the city’s planning board on Sept. 6 to seek site plan approval for the automated teller machine.

