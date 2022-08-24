WATERTOWN — Northern Credit Union plans to construct a drive-up ATM on a vacant lot on State Street.
Representatives for Northern Credit Union will go before the city’s planning board on Sept. 6 to seek site plan approval for the automated teller machine.
The credit union has a similar setup in Sackets Harbor.
The ATM will be constructed on a 1.36-acre vacant parcel next to the Wish Thai Kitchen restaurant, 1857 State St.
Plans show a looping driveway with a small building for future development and parking at the back.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said no details were provided for the future building but he assumed that it would be for a new branch.
Northern Credit Union is in the process of merging with Countryside Federal Credit Union.
The partnership will provide 10 locations in Northern and Central New York. Northern is based in Watertown, while Countryside is based in East Syracuse.
