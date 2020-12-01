WATERTOWN — Several local banks have experienced attacks lately in which fake merchants generate random numbers until they land on an active payment card to defraud.
Northern Credit Union was included in the banks sustaining BIN Attacks, which targets the Bank Identification Number, or first four to six numbers of a payment card, of an institution. Once merchants have a BIN, they have less combinations of numbers to generate the remaining, correct numbers on a given payment card.
A spokesperson for Northern, Alexa Bennett, said its fraud prevention system successfully fended off the attacks and no money was lost for its customers.
The hackers, which were blocked and originated as two merchants posing to be from Great Britain, searched for any active cards they could, which is why some people could have gotten fraud prevention notifications on a card they rarely use.
“We recommend that if you don’t use your card, usually after nine to 12 months, for your protection I would ask to have your cards closed,” Ms. Bennett said.
Above all, according to Northern, no account hacking occurred and funds and personal information was secure.
“Our fraud prevention did its job,” she said. “Unfortunately, it inconvenienced some people with getting card declines, but honestly that’s better than getting thousands of dollars stolen out of your account.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.