CONSTABLEVILLE — The small business that sold long guns to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office but still hasn’t been paid due to the budget vs. spending controversy with the board of legislators has filed a notice of claim with the Lewis County Court to “keep his options open.”
“Before the 90 days, I had to file something in case I don’t get paid,” said William F. Kiser, owner and operator of Four Corners Trading Post, 3447 State Route 120. “$10,000, that’s a lot of money for me.”
Sheriff Michael Carpinelli’s office ordered five long guns with sights and stocks from Mr. Kiser before getting a final approval from budget officer and County Manager Ryan Piche in May.
Because no request had ever been refused before, Deputy Brett Kroniser said he did what he always had done: filed the request and put in the order.
Mr. Piche, however, put a hold on discretionary purchases by the Sheriff until the fourth quarter of the budget year because the department’s overtime spending is, like last year, on target to be over budget by at least $100,000 at the end of the fiscal year.
The budget officer did not know the guns had already been ordered at the time of the freeze.
“I don’t want to get into the middle of things,” Mr. Kiser said. “I just want to get paid.”
Over the past eight years, Mr. Kiser said he has been working on cars for the Sheriff’s Department and has built up a relationship in which he was willing to order and provide the guns before receiving payment, although that is not his normal business model.
While he is aware of the stand-off between the sheriff and the legislators, he says he “gets along with” the people on both sides of the controversy and doesn’t appreciate being put in the middle, especially because it could affect his business.
“This is my credit on the line with these suppliers,” said Mr. Kiser, “They [the sheriff and legislators] need to work this out some other way.”
According to the notice of claim filed, Mr. Kiser’s claim would be for the “purchase of firearms and accessories, all interest incurred and attorney fees” should he decide to sue the county.
“I can understand where he’s [Mr. Kiser’s] coming from and he did it in good faith,” District 9 Legislator Thomas Osborne said. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I guess we need more information.”
According to the notice filed, the release of the guns was likely on June 14, more than a month after the first confrontation between the sheriff and the board in the May General Services Committee meeting.
“At one point the guns were at the dealer and not picked up, and then picked up but not in use, and then at the committee meeting last week we hear they’re being used so it’s unclear the order of what exactly happened,” Mr. Osborne said.
Mr. Kiser’s attorney is listed on the notice as the firm of Conboy, McKay, Bachman and Kendall, LLC in Carthage.
The board informed the sheriff in this month’s general services committee meeting of a list of tools available to him using existing software to create more efficient schedules and make better use of the budget.
They also requested information from the GPS trackers on patrol cars in order to approve the release of funds to cover the gun bill.
The matter will be addressed again in the public monthly Board of Legislators meeting on Aug. 6 at the board’s meeting chambers on the second floor of the County Court House.
