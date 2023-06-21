PLATTSBURGH — In shocking news, Nova Bus, a leading employer in the region, said it will be ending bus production in the U.S. market and will close its Plattsburgh plant by 2025.
“The strategic decision to end bus production in the U.S. by 2025 was made after evaluating its profitability, which was experiencing continued financial losses over the years,” Anna Westerberg, chair of the Nova Bus Board of Directors, said.
Nova Bus has operated a plant in the town of Plattsburgh on Banker Road since 2009. It employed hundreds, producing several different models of buses for transportation systems across the country and world.
Production in North America will be focused on its Canadian facilities located in Saint-Eustache and Saint-François-du-Lac (Quebec) and Nova Bus will continue its successful Canadian business, where it is the market leader, the company said.
“Nova Bus will work closely with employees, customers, and suppliers as bus operations in the Plattsburgh facility are planned to continue until the first quarter of 2025. Nova Bus will continue to support its U.S. customers’ parts and service needs,” a statement said.
“Although this strategic decision is a difficult one, by changing our business model with a focus on Canada, we will improve profitability and secure our long-term competitiveness,” Ralph Acs, president of Nova Bus, said.
The announcement was shocking for local officials.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said the news is devastating north country, as Nova Bus employs hundreds from around the area.
“My heart goes out to the 350-plus employees who call Nova Bus home. Between the ancillary companies and the transportation manufacturing hub, there is truly no doubt that this will have a huge impact on our communities and our region,” Jones said in an emailed statement. “While this does come as a shock, Nova Bus will not close their operations in Plattsburgh for at least 18 months, allowing employees and ancillary companies to plan. This is heartbreaking news, but the North Country has tremendous heart and has persevered through similar circumstances when the Plattsburgh Air Force Base and Pfizer closed. I have had many conversations with company officials, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, economic development partners and other state leaders, as well as local leaders on how to best move forward and I will continue to work with these leaders to create a path that will support our community through this transition.”
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said in an email Wednesday that he was disheartened by the news, but has confidence in the resiliency of the north country.
“The jobs being lost due to this closure, combined with the impact this will have on affiliated businesses in our region, will have major consequences on our economy,” Stec said. “My thoughts are with the hardworking men and women in our communities who now through no fault of their own, they face major professional uncertainty. Over the next 18 months before Nova leaves, we have time to figure out solutions that ensure this highly skilled workforce will stay here in our community.
“Plattsburgh has faced adversity before, and if there’s good news to be had it’s that we have a talented workforce and leaders in the North Country Chamber of Commerce that have faced these issues in the past. The time is now to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
“Stunned. Totally surprised. Profoundly sad. These words all describe our reaction to news that Nova Bus has decided to leave the U.S. market,” Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“We have come far with Nova Bus and were anticipating exciting times ahead with the national transition to electric buses. Volvo’s decision comes as an unhappy surprise. But it has been made clear that it is not due to any missing support from the community or state, and there is no question whatsoever that the North Country workforce is among the best to be found anywhere.
“One thing our area is used to is the unexpected loss of things we thought were secure, from Plattsburgh Air Force Base to Pfizer to now Nova Bus. It is one reason the area’s economic development partners have worked for 20-plus years to create a diverse manufacturing base.”
Douglas said that the transition period is also welcome with full workforce retention for a substantial period to complete all existing contracts and with continued growth expected by many other manufacturers.
“We are already in touch with the Governor, Empire State Development, and our federal and state representatives and will be joining with them, with our other economic development colleagues, and with Volvo to develop and support plans and strategies for the future,” Douglas said.
“The unexpected departure of such a strategic partner and employer is profoundly sad, but work towards future opportunities begins today. In fact, we have already convened our key local and state economic development partners for a first conversation about coordination and next steps.”
Nova Bus said it would do what it could to help employees.
“We will do the utmost to support our employees, many of whom have been employed for numerous years. We will work together with our sister Volvo companies, surrounding businesses, local authorities, and communities to support our people in finding new employment opportunities,” Acs said.
The extent of the impact this decision will have on the Canadian organizational structure remains under analysis by Nova Bus and will continue to be defined as the restructuring takes place over the next 24 months.
