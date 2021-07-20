Novelis leads support of United Way Golf Tournament

OSWEGO – The United Way of Greater Oswego County resource development director Kate Davis Pitsley recently met with Novelis representatives to accept a major sponsorship for the upcoming 26th Annual Golf Tournament.
“We are tremendously thankful to have Novelis back on board as a major sponsor this year. They join Exelon, National Grid and Burritt Motors as top supporters of the event; without these local companies’ generosity, the event would not be possible.” said Davis Pitsley.
Foursomes will begin play at the United Way Golf Tournament starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 12 at the Oswego Country Club. For more information on the Tournament or to volunteer for the event, contact Kate Davis Pitsley at the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or email at rdd@oswegounitedway.org.
For more information about to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County or to make a donation, call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.