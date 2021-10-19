Now might be the best time ever to trade in a used car

WATERTOWN — If you’re thinking about a trading in your car, now might be the best time ever to do so, according to Jamie Gardenier, corporate manager of F.X. Caprara.
“Trade-ins right now are transacting at the highest prices ever,” Mr. Gardenier said. “Anyone contemplating buying a car, trading a vehicle is going to get an outstanding trade allowance. It’s driven by a lack of new car product because of COVID.”
The major cause of the inability to manufacture cars is the lack of semiconductors.
“The semiconductors certainly are probably the leading cause of the ability to manufacture and deliver new cars,” Mr. Gardenier said. “The manufacturers themselves right down the supply chain to the suppliers obviously were hit with COVID restrictions last year, and then that situation matured into man-power situations. So the labor force has been affected greatly ... It’s a very complex supply chain issue as well.”
There is not usually a real pattern to receive the best value for your trade-in. However, late summer or early fall is generally when the customer gets the best value, but this is up to the manufacturer.
The supply chain could be fully recovered in a rough estimate of a few years, Mr. Gardenier said.
“The best minds in the industry right now are predicting two years, maybe three years to fully recover,” he said. “Product has begun to loosen up a little bit across the brands that we represent, so we are getting product.”
If you looking to trade in your car, “now’s the time to trade,” Mr. Gardenier said.
