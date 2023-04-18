27 turbines to be up and running this week

One of the 27 turbines in Invenergy’s Number Three Wind project was being constructed last fall. As of Friday, all of the turbines have been tested, tweaked and declared ready to pump into the power grid. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — After considerable delays, wind turbines in the towns of Lowville and Harrisburg that are part of Invenergy’s Number Three Wind Farm will begin adding power to the grid this week.

According to Invenergy’s project manager Marguerite Wells, the process of commissioning the 27 turbines in the project involving “starting them up, working out the kinks and turning them on again,” was completed on Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.