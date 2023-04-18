LOWVILLE — After considerable delays, wind turbines in the towns of Lowville and Harrisburg that are part of Invenergy’s Number Three Wind Farm will begin adding power to the grid this week.
According to Invenergy’s project manager Marguerite Wells, the process of commissioning the 27 turbines in the project involving “starting them up, working out the kinks and turning them on again,” was completed on Friday.
The actual date when the turbines will start making electricity and sending it into the grid — the commercial operation date — will not be set until after there is enough wind to generate power sufficient for final tests on the power getting into the grid are completed.
The company is hopeful, however, that the final testing will be completed within the next two days and the blades will start spinning for good.
Construction of the turbines, substation and switchyard were successfully completed last fall but there was a delay in finishing the lines to the point of interconnection to the power grid at National Grid’s switchyard largely because the power company had not appointed a project manager until the summer.
Some of the parts needed for that connection had to be ordered by the company’s project manager and had about a six-month lead time.
Originally, Invenergy had planned to be generating power by the end of November causing a loss of millions of dollars in anticipated revenue and additional costs related to the wait time.
Power is needed to run the turbines for testing before the turbines can be allowed to generate power from the wind, so commissioning could not start until the cables that will carry the power to the grid were connected so they could first bring power from the grid to the turbines, which is called “back feed power.”
The lines and switchyard were “energized” in March after which the turbine commissioning began, according to Ms. Wells.
Although National Grid strategic communications manager Jared Paventi declined to answer questions regarding the project manager delay, he said in a statement that the company “(has) been working closely with Invenergy on this project since 2019 and we’re happy to see Number Three Wind reach the commissioning phase.”
The project is expected to add 103.9 megawatts of electricity to the power grid and has been incentivized through programs designed to meet the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to produce 70% of the state’s electricity through renewable energy sources like wind and solar by 2030.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.