WATERTOWN — State officials are convinced that a new program for smaller communities can do what the Downtown Revitalization Initiative does for urban centers.
The New York Department of State is launching NY Forward, a program patterned after DRI but aimed at rejuvenating smaller and rural communities, such as villages and hamlets, throughout the state.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced $100 million in funding for the first round of NY Forward. Applications opened last week and are due Sept. 23.
DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in 10 regions of the state. It was designed to serve centers of activity and be a catalyst for increased local investments.
On Friday, Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez talked about NY Forward during a conference call to generate interest in the program and make communities aware that it’s up and running.
As with DRI, the state department oversees the new program and will provide technical support to help communities.
“It’s about the communities and what they want,” Mr. Rodriguez said.
Communities are encouraged to put together applications that include a series of potential projects that are similar to ones funded by the DRI program, he said.
Just like DRI, each of the state’s 10 economic development regions will receive NY Forward funding. The North Country Regional Economic Development Council will nominate winning community applications.
Like the DRI, applicants must submit a vision for the downtown and a slate of developable projects to achieve that vision.
State officials said the villages, hamlets and smaller municipal centers are unique and often centered around the town square.
“From our largest cities to the smallest towns and villages, our community centers and hubs come in many varieties, each with their own unique character and needs,” he said.
Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex M. Morgia said his community was looking at applying for DRI funding but then realized that the new program was more appropriate for the quaint village.
He and a village heritage planning committee plan to narrow down projects and submit an application by the September deadline.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the village,” he said.
Sister or adjoining communities and communities that are connected by roads or waterways would be eligible for the new program.
NY Forward also offers two funding options for each region — two $4.5 million awards; or one $4.5 million grant and two $2.25 million grants. Under the DRI program, successful communities receive $10 million.
Before applying, communities are required to host a meeting to discuss what projects should be in their applications. Assigned consultants will provide technical support during the application process.
Much of that technical support will be supported during the process since smaller communities typically don’t have grant writers, Mr. Rodriguez said.
While the program is led by the DOS, the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal, Empire State Development and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority are also involved in NY Forward.
The announcement about NY Forward comes as the state is accepting applications for the 2022 DRI program. Communities will have to decide which of the two programs is a fit for them.
Now in its sixth round, the DRI program has distributed $600 million to 59 communities. With two awards available in each region in a special fifth round, Massena and Tupper Lake are putting together their lists of DRI projects for their $10 million awards from last year. In previous years, Watertown, Potsdam, Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh each obtained $10 million in DRI funds from the North Country REDC. Oswego also was awarded by the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council.
