MASSENA — Two laydown areas, one in Louisville and another in Hermon, will be put in place as part of the New York Power Authority’s Moses-Adirondack Smart Path Reliability Project.
During their meeting on Wednesday, NYPA trustees approved a five-year contract of about $11.1 million for Kenny Construction Company, Chicago, to place the laydown areas. The contract contains $1.9 million in contingency funding, according to NYPA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Kessler. He said trustees have already authorized up to $224 million year-to-date for the project.
The laydown Area is a space of ground or pavement located near or at the construction site that is for the receipt, storage and partial assembly of project equipment and materials to be installed or constructed. Kenny Construction Company will set up, manage and maintain the two laydown areas in Louisville and Hermon.
The $483.8 million Moses-Adirondack Smart Path Reliability Project is a rebuilding of a major north-south transmission line, which includes 78 miles constructed by the federal government in 1942 and acquired by the Power Authority in 1950. The Moses-Adirondack line starts in Massena and carries electricity from the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project to the Adirondack substation in Croghan.
Phase One of the project replaces 78 miles of the two lines currently configured as single circuits on separate wooden H-frame structures with two new single-circuit lines on steel monopoles. The single steel poles require significantly less space than the H poles, extend the distance between poles and minimize the use of space on the right-of-way.
The rebuilt lines will be taller but stronger, less susceptible to failure and able to withstand ice storms with the new aluminum conductor and steel poles.
Phase Two would replace the remaining length of the transmission lines with two single circuits on steel monopoles and upgrading the Moses Switchyard and the Adirondack Substation.
The project is expected to begin in 2020, with the lines expected to be in service about three to four years after the start of construction. Once complete, it will have the capacity to bring enough clean electricity to power 720,000 to 900,000 average-sized homes.
Mr. Kessler said they submitted their Article VII application to the Public Service Commission in April 2018. Article VII covers major electric and gas transmission facilities.
“We are expected to see a certificate from the PSC in November of this year,” he said. “We are on track on all scheduled items for completion in mid-2023.”
The project will strengthen the state’s electric power grid, which will allow more upstate renewable energy to connect to the power system throughout the state. It will also help the state meet the governor’s Clean Energy Standard that mandates that 50 percent of New York’s electricity comes from renewable energy sources like wind and solar by 2030.
