WATERTOWN — The New York Power Authority’s Economic Development Power Allocation Board is recommending that NYPA trustees approve the transfer of a Recharge New York power allocation from Renzi Foodservice to US Foods because of a change in ownership.
US Foods Holding Corp. announced in July that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice effective July 7.
Maribel Cruz Brown, NYPA vice president of economic development and key account management, said the transfer of a Recharge New York award may be necessitated when a corporate entity changes from an incorporated business to a limited lability corporation or vice versa. A transfer may also be requested as a result of the sale of a business to another business or a merger and any transaction results in a change in their federal tax identification. It may also be requested when a business moves from New York to another state, she said.
Mark Schwartzburt, NYPA lead power contracts and tariffs analyst, said the request to transfer the allocation was “for a customer experiencing a business change necessitating such transfer.” The approval requires that there be no material reductions in the base employment level or capital investment commitment associated with the allocation.
“Specifically, the board is asked to approve the transfer of a 226-kilowatt Recharge New York power allocation order to Renzi Brothers Inc. for use at its 901 Rail Drive, Watertown, New York, facilities to US Foods Inc. to address organizational changes,” Schwartzburt said. “US Foods purchased Renzi, a food service distributor in July of 2023. The company serves all segments of the food service industry across New York state including restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations and convenience stores.”
The recommendation was approved and will be forwarded to NYPA trustees for their review and action at their next meeting.
The Economic Development Power Allocation Board also approved the extension of an economic development plan for Pratt Industries Paper Mills, located in Staten Island, but considering a move to another state.
“The term of the plan would be extended from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024,” Schwartzburt said.
He said Pratt Paper submitted a request for an extension of the industrial incentive award beyond May 1, 2023 and NYPA staff “determined that Pratt continues to meet the industrial incentive award requirements of being a manufacturing company at risk of closing or curtailing operations and continues to be negatively impacted by high electricity costs which threaten the economic viability of operations at its Staten Island facility.”
Schwartzburt said the company is anticipating long-term distress with its operations “and fears having to shut down its New York state facility as compared to its out of state facilities.”
“An extension of the industrial incentive award would support Pratt’s ability to maintain a committed employment level of 256 jobs at its New York facility that are important to the community,” he said.
After board members approved the request, Chair Cecily Morris noted, “When I read the materials, I think two things struck me most. One was that this entity, Pratt Paper, has been compliant for as long as they’ve been in receipt of this ILA, and they’ve had previous extensions without issues.”
