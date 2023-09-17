NYPA backs transfer of power allocation to US Foods

The New York Power Authority’s Economic Development Power Allocation Board is recommending that NYPA trustees approve the transfer of a Recharge New York power allocation from Renzi Foodservice to US Foods because of a change in ownership. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The New York Power Authority’s Economic Development Power Allocation Board is recommending that NYPA trustees approve the transfer of a Recharge New York power allocation from Renzi Foodservice to US Foods because of a change in ownership.

US Foods Holding Corp. announced in July that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice effective July 7.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.