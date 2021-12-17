WHITE PLAINS — The New York Power Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved a “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Evaluation and Incentive Plan” to consider positive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, DEI impacts when evaluating applications and making recommendations for power allocations from NYPA’s economic development programs.
“When I think about NYPA’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which are admirable, I also think about the tie-in to the communities that we serve throughout the state,” said Keith Hayes, senior vice president of Clean Energy Solutions, during Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. “More importantly, I think, how can we better attract and retain businesses that are focused on women, minorities, service-disabled veterans, and are located or are locating in disadvantaged communities?”
He asked trustees to authorize NYPA to “consider positive DEI and inclusion impacts when evaluating applications and making recommendations for power allocations under our ReCharge New York or preservation power, and our expansion and replacement power programs.”
Mr. Hayes also sought and received approval to authorize and provide for enhanced scoring for qualifying applicants in the application evaluation process for economic development programs, and more specifically, for applications that are certified women, minorities and service-disabled veteran businesses within disadvantaged communities in New York state.
“Trustees are further requested to authorize the authority to modify economic development program applications as necessary to collect that relevant data that we need from applicants that are related to DEI inclusion impacts,” he said.
NYPA Vice Chair Eugene L. Nicandri said the Economic Development Power Allocation Board had met on Monday and recommended that trustees authorize the proposal.
NYPA Board of Trustees Chair John R. Koelmel said that, while trustees support the proposal, he wanted Mr. Hayes to come back with more information regarding the plan.
“It’s directional endorsement from us, right, and you’ll come back with more specifics on exactly what parameters you’re going to change or what expectations or requirements would be established? As everything, the devil is in the details,” Mr. Koelmel said.
“We can get into the exact details of the evaluation criteria that we’re referring to,” which essentially certify them as women, minorities and service-disabled veterans businesses that were willing to locate in disadvantaged communities, Mr. Hayes said.
“Great,” Mr. Koelmel said. “I’m just trying to ensure that the substance of what we’re looking to accomplish is achieved and we don’t end up with a set of unintended or unexpected outcomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.